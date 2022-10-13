KBC Group NV Sells 15,409 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

