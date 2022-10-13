KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.