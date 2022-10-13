KBC Group NV Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $841.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.16. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.55. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

