KBC Group NV Has $1.25 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

