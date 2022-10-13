KBC Group NV Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.78. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

