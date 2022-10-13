KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after buying an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

