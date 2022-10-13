KBC Group NV Sells 17,310 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $311.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.66 and its 200 day moving average is $321.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.