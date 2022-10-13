Tom Frohlich Sells 7,360 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

