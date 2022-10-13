StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Shares of AE stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.