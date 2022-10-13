Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,260 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.70, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,127 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
