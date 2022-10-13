Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,260 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.70, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,127 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.