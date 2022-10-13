Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 36,136 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,844,125 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,296.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

