Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Ashford Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

