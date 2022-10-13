Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,520 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $168,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $83,673.06.
- On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.
- On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
AVTE stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.