Truist Financial Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

