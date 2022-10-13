Truist Financial Corp Has $3.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

