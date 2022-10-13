Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,927 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,382,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after buying an additional 210,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.