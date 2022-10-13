Truist Financial Corp Purchases 12,884 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.