Dale R. Brown Sells 3,574 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.52 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

