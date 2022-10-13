Michael C. Kearney Sells 15,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 171,148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.