Michael C. Kearney Sells 15,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
