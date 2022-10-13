Mustafa S. Furniturewala Sells 22,956 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.11. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $5,715,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,389,000 after acquiring an additional 160,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nimble Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

