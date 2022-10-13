Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,374 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

