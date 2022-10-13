PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Buys A$198,145.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,145.00 ($138,562.94).

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06.

Get PolyNovo alerts:

PolyNovo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.