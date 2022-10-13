David Destefano Sells 17,671 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21.
- On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.
- On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.
Shares of Vertex stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vertex by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
