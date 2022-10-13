Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

