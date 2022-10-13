Greef Roderick De Sells 8,552 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.