Greef Roderick De Sells 8,552 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.