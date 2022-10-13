Alonzo Weems Sells 656 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alonzo Weems also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.57 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

