Truist Financial Corp Purchases 26,637 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 118,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.50%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

