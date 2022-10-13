Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,805,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,448,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $257,800.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.50 and a beta of -0.09. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,344 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Cytek Biosciences



Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

