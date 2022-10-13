B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 475 ($5.74) target price on the stock.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 512.44 ($6.19).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 297.40 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 722.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 414.97.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

