JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,896.11 ($34.99).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,652 ($32.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,483 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,959.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,910.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,902.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94). In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

