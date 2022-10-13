Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,430 ($65.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,169.33 ($50.38).

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.07) on Wednesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,802.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,762.72. The company has a market cap of £83.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,622.50.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10). Insiders have bought 661 shares of company stock worth $2,478,135 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

