Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,192.86 ($26.50).

Entain Trading Up 2.3 %

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,113 ($13.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3,023.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.03. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72).

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

