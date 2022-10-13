Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £101.50 ($122.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,098.40. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £146.85 ($177.44).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

