GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,430 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.31) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

