Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 54 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 86.80 ($1.05).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Price Performance

MARS stock opened at GBX 34.07 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £216.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 33.66 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.89.

Insider Activity

Marston’s Company Profile

In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.