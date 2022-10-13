National Grid (LON:NG) Given New GBX 1,020 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Grid Trading Down 2.9 %

NG stock opened at GBX 858.40 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,473.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.36).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

