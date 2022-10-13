Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 880 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 880 ($10.63) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.30).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 747.69 ($9.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 916.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 992.72.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Also, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47 shares of company stock valued at $183,436.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

