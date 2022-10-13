Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 269.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.18. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64).

Insider Activity

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.