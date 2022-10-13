SSE (LON:SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.12) on Wednesday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,406.50 ($16.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The company has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,706.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,744.52.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

