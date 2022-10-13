The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.79).

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 80.40 ($0.97).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

LON:RTN opened at GBX 30.08 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £230.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Restaurant Group

About The Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). Also, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29).

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.