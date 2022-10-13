PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 96 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 85.49 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £469.53 million and a PE ratio of 694.17. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

