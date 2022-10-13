Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €267.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €164.34 ($167.69) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €188.02.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
