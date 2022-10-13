M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

LON:WINK opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 216 ($2.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,107.14.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

M Winkworth Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

