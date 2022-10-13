StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.