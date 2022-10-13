Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday.

EPA RNO opened at €30.47 ($31.09) on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.42 and a 200 day moving average of €26.11.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

