LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €820.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($836.73) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

EPA:MC opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €654.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €621.65.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

