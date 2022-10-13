Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €33.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.98) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €19.20 ($19.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.54. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a twelve month high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

