UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

EVK stock opened at €17.37 ($17.72) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.91. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.