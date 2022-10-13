GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.03 ($33.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.