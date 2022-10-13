Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €1.98 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.08 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of €6.35 ($6.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

